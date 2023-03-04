Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $174.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.34. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sempra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

