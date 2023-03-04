Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 61,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 70,314 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.76.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $508.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.