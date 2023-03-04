Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 125,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 124,954 shares.The stock last traded at $147.26 and had previously closed at $151.63.

Veritiv Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

About Veritiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.