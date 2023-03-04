Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 125,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 124,954 shares.The stock last traded at $147.26 and had previously closed at $151.63.
Veritiv Trading Down 2.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.07.
Veritiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.