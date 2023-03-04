Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells $172,732.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLKB opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

