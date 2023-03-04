Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells $172,732.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BLKB opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $65.40.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
