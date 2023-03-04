John C. Geist Sells 646 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SAM opened at $319.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.89. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

