Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Up 38.2% in February

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 317,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.24.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
