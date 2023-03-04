Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $210,429.03 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $210,429.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,150.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $11,585.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. Analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $534,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $219,400,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

