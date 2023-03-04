Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) General Counsel James Herriott sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $134,456.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,406.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

