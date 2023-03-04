NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 2,164 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 6.82. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
