Frank X. Leonard Sells 1,684 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

