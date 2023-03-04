Short Interest in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) Rises By 37.9%

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $50,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RNER opened at $4.99 on Friday. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

