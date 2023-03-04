Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Update

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 853,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 6,509.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medifast Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. Medifast has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $197.19. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

