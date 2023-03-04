Short Interest in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Increases By 38.5%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.71 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

