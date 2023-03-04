Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 184.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NUO opened at $12.34 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

