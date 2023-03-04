SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells $131,400.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,576.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $315,050.40.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several research firms have commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 71,344 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.