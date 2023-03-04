HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $38.35

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $36.89. HSBC shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 354,933 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

