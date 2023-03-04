Karen Seaberg Sells 2,016 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,393,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $523,056.42.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

