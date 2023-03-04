Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

