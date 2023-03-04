Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Sells $186,244.80 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $125.34.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 102,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.