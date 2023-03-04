Insider Buying: Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Director Acquires $179,200.00 in Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

