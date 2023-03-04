Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.55% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
CompoSecure Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of CMPO opened at $6.74 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $514.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1,075.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.