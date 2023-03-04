Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CMPO opened at $6.74 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $514.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 19,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $84,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,952,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,988.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 19,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $84,608.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,952,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,988.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 13,307 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $64,938.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,266,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,819,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,822,685 shares of company stock worth $15,626,167 over the last three months. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1,075.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.