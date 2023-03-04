Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,588 shares of company stock worth $281,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

