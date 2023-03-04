Piper Sandler Cuts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $7.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $60,537.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 177,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 2,223,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 1,314,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,417 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

