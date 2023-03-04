Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

