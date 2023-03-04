First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $260.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.26.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $210.11 on Wednesday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of First Solar by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 115,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of First Solar by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,638 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

