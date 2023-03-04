JMP Securities Boosts CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target to $16.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CorMedix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

CorMedix Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,952,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 548,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorMedix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 3,051.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 664,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CorMedix by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 100,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

