JMP Securities Boosts CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Price Target to $16.00

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
CorMedix Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.
