Guggenheim Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $260.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $210.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $211.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of First Solar by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 115,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of First Solar by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,638 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

