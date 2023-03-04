Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDO. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.75 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $65,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,257,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,301,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $65,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,257,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,301,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,617,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,585,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,067,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

