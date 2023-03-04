Citigroup Trims COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price to $19.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

About COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 842,517 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,472,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 397,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 252,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

