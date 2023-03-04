Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

FATE opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.