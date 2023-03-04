Needham & Company LLC Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $28.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

FROG stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,941,828.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,941,828.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $134,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,943. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after purchasing an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

