Morgan Stanley Lowers Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $61.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,583.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $46,968.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

