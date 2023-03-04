Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $217.16 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.59.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

