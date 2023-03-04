Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $192,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $65,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,264. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

