Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

