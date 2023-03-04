Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $57.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 597,239 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 369,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 619,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.