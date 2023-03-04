Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $215,883.90 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 451,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 117,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 382,793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,871,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,783,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.