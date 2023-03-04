Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Sells $263,528.70 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $263,528.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.46. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

