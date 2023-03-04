Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $294,721.50 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $196.50 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.85.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

