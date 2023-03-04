JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price to $40.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,805. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,513,000 after purchasing an additional 781,126 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 361,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 135,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

