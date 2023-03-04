Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
