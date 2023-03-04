Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $280,720.18 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,377.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $227,900.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.