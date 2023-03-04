Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $280,720.18 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,377.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $227,900.00.
- On Monday, December 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
