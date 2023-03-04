BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $13.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 37.97, a current ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

