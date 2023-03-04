Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year. Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THTX. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.