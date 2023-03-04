Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mizuho Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

