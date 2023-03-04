Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mizuho Financial Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %
NYSE:MFG opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.