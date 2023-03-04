Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $11.00 at Citigroup

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In other news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 901,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 590,400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 244.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 223,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

