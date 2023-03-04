Wells Fargo & Company Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $98.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

