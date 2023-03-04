Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

