STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $48.97

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.97, but opened at $46.22. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 1,401,505 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

