Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $158.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $126.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $140.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,351. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.